Report: Trump visit to Korea DMZ under consideration

U.S. President Donald Trump will be visiting South Korea on Saturday and Sunday, Seoul says. File Photo by Chris Kleponis/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump could visit the Korean demilitarized zone this Saturday or Sunday, when he visits South Korea for a summit with South Korean President Moon Jae-in.

South Korean presidential spokeswoman Ko Min-jung told reporters on Monday at a regular press briefing Trump is visiting Seoul upon the invitation of Moon, Yonhap reported.

Moon extended the invitation to Trump in April, when the two leaders met at the White House, Ko said.

Trump would be visiting South Korea for the second time since assuming office. During his first visit in November 2017, Trump delivered a speech at South Korea's national assembly, reaffirming the alliance during a turbulent period of North Korea provocations.

Trump attempted to visit the DMZ in 2017, but plans were foiled due to bad weather. A government source told Yonhap the potential DMZ visit is "under review."

The presidential Blue House said Trump is expected to arrive in Korea on Saturday afternoon, then hold a summit with Moon on Sunday.

The potential Trump visit to the DMZ is raising speculation in Seoul he could hold a summit with Kim Jong Un.

Kim previously held his first summit with Moon at the border village of Panmunjom. He recently praised a letter he received from Trump as "excellent."

The North Korean leader had also said he would "seriously contemplate the interesting content," while commending Trump's "extraordinary courage."

The two sides had met in Vietnam in February, but the summit ended without a denuclearization deal.

On Monday at a special luncheon for the veterans of the 1950-53 Korean War, Moon paid tribute to the United States, Tongil News reported.

"Sixty-nine years ago, 1.95 million young people from 22 countries came to the Republic of Korea when war broke out," Moon said. "At the center was the United States, with the greatest number of troops to participate in the war, and with the greatest number of sacrifices.

"Both [the United States and South Korea] remember the greatness of the alliance, and will together open up a permanent path to peace."

U.S. ambassador to Seoul Harry Harris and U.S. Forces Korea Commander Robert Abrams were in attendance, according to the report.