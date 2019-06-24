The Olympic rings are seen illuminated at the Alpensia Olympic Park during the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, on February 4, 2018. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

June 24 (UPI) -- The International Olympic Committee on Monday will announce the host city for the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, a competition that's boiled down to two finalists -- Stockholm and Are in Sweden and Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo in Italy.

The IOC will vote for the winner early Monday afternoon during a meeting in Lausanne, Switzerland. Originally, the IOC was planning to vote in September but moved up the vote after Milan, the original site of the IOC meeting, became a finalist.

Stockholm-Are, Sweden

Stockholm has hosted the Olympics once before, the Summer Olympics in 1912. If the Stockholm-Are bid succeeds Monday, it will become only the second city in Olympic history to host both the Summer and Winter Games. Beijing was the first, with the 2008 Summer Olympics and the 2022 Winter Games.

"Sweden, and in particular our capital city of Stockholm, is a multifaceted gem where our respect for moderation and order meet groundbreaking social, technological and environmental advancements," Swedish organizers said. "We love and appreciate winter sport, we have the athletes, we have the fans, our excitement is contagious."

Prime Minister Stefan Lofven and the Swedish government supports the country's bid.

"It will bring Sweden together and we will benefit in many different areas, such as jobs, business, integration and public health," Lofven said in a statement. "Everything is connected and it is important that we see the bigger picture. It is good for Sweden and we are good at delivering major events."

Are is located about 320 miles northwest of Stockholm. It's near Ostersund, which unsuccessfully vied three times for past Winter Olympics. Recently, Are has hosted the Alpine World Championships and Ostersund the Biathlon World Championships.

"We can do this," Lofven said.

Sweden's bid includes placing events in nearby Sigulsa, Latvia, such as the bobsled, skeleton and luge.

Sweden plans to build a new ski area for biathlon and cross-country skiing that includes a snow-making system, and an ice arena for speed skating. A new venue for curling is under construction. The Stockholm Olympic Stadium, used for the 1912 games, would host big air and aerial skiing.

The events are spread out across Sweden and Latvia with Are being located 380 miles northwest of Stockholm and Sigulda being 350 miles to the southeast.

Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo

Italy is also riding a joint bid, which would split games between its second-largest city and the site of the 1956 Winter Games.

An IOC survey showed 83 percent of Italians want the Olympic Games to return -- including 87 percent in Milan. The nation last held the Winter Olympics in Torino in 2006.

Italy's bid includes six existing facilities, four existing facilities that will be upgraded and a new ice hockey arena. Long-term, the ice arena would be used as use as a multi-sport arena, National Olympic Committee of Italy President Giovanni Malago told UPI.

Italy's proposed total budget for the games is $1.7 billion -- far more than the $51 billion Russia spent to host the 2014 Winter Olympics. Sochi's high cost is believed to have scared off other cities from bidding.

"The IOC has revolutionized the approach to candidacy and we have received the message, making it our own," Malago said. "We want to make history. We are ready.

"There is institutional support at every level, not only from the two host cities ... The entire country is behind us."

Like Sweden's proposal, the two Italian host cities aren't geographically close -- Cortina d'Ampezzo is 220 miles northeast of Milan.

"They are spread out over the territory to exploit the existing resources with the goal of creating virtuous synergies, drastically reducing costs and directing the investments," Malago said. "Fundamental elements for guaranteeing an advantage in the future to the territory and community."

The IOC is expected to vote and announce the winner at around noon EDT Monday. It will be streamed live on its Olympic channel.

Some say the Olympic body could award the 2026 and 2030 Winter Games to the two finalists, as it did for Paris (2024) and Los Angeles (2028) recently.

Several other cities explored possible bids for 2026, but dropped out -- including 1988 host Calgary, Canada; Erzurum, Turkey; 1972 host Sapporo, Japan; Graz, Austria and three-time candidate Sion, Switzerland.

If the IOC does award 2030, it would affect future plans of the United States Olympic Committee, which had been mulling another bid for 2002 host Salt Lake City.

Whoever wins, it will mark the first time an Olympic host is effectively a joint bid between two cities. The 2026 Winter Games are scheduled for Feb. 6-22 and the Paralympic Games March 6-15.