Woman arrested after causing disturbance on passenger plane from London

June 23 (UPI) -- A 25-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly assaulting people on board a flight out of London.

The Jet2 passenger plane, traveling from London Stansted Airport to Dalaman in southwest Turkey on Saturday, was escorted back to London by two Royal Air Force jets after reports of a disruptive passenger on board.

"We are aware of an incident regarding an extremely disruptive passenger on a flight from Stansted to Dalaman earlier this evening," a Jet2 spokeswoman told CNN. "The aircraft has returned safely and we are liaising with the relevant authorities to support their investigation. We are working hard to ensure the remaining customers reach their destination as soon as possible."

The flight departed around 6 p.m. Saturday but was directed back to London about 20 minutes later.

A 25-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and endangering an aircraft after the plane landed in London.

Police from Bishop's Stortford near the airport tweeted that they had received a "large number of 999 calls about a loud explosion" as the RAF jets traveled to escort the passenger plane.

"We have liaised with Essex Police who are confirming that this is a sonic boom from a passing aircraft," police wrote.

Essex police added there was a possibility that residents nearby "may have heard a loud noise, often associated with a sonic boom, as the aircraft descended into Stansted airspace."

A sonic boom occurs when supersonic aircraft surpass the speed of sound.