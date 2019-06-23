North Korea promotes immunity strengthening bioenergy card

North Korea continues to promote technological advances in state media. File Photo by How Hwee Young/EPA-EFE

June 23 (UPI) -- An anti-radiation bioenergy "health card" is gaining popularity for its health benefits in North Korea, a propaganda service in the country said Sunday.

Maeari said Samryon Technology Exchange developed the bioenergy health card. The portable card sends out biological resonance waves to enhance the immune system, the propaganda service said.

The card "duplicates" electromagnetic waves in the human body, which then lowers the impact of electromagnetic waves on a person's health.

The North Korean propaganda service also said the card slows the aging process, and stimulates metabolic activity. Other benefits include enhanced circulation, heart strengthening and relief from physical stress.

The bioenergy card North Korea claims it has developed domestically bears strong resemblance to similar health cards that are manufactured in China.

Scalar Credit Cards are produced using a nano-composite ceramic powder that provides Far Infrared Ray and Negative Ion Technology, according to the manufacturer.

Similar to North Korea's health card, the Scalar Credit Card claims to assist in circulation and stress relief.

North Korea has prioritized scientific progress despite heavy international sanctions.

The state's institute of environmental science and technology said Sunday it has researched and developed a polymer flocculant with dewatering properties.

The substance, used to treat waste, expedites the sedimentation of industrial wastewater and enables the sediment to be recycled and reused as fertilizer, South Korean news service Seoul Pyongyang News reported.

The polymer flocculant is to be applied to "dozens of factories," including the Pyongyang Food Factory, North Korea's institute of environmental science and technology said.

North Korea has yet to make substantial investment in pollution control, according to SP News.