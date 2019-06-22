Cambodia building collapse kills 10, injures over 20

A Cambodian rescue team performs search and rescue duties at the site of a collapsed building at a construction site in Preah Sihanouk province, Cambodia, on Saturday. Photo by Ros Pina/EPA-EFE

June 22 (UPI) -- A seven-story building under construction in Cambodia to be turned into a hotel collapsed Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring more than 20, police said.

Rescue teams are still searching for survivors, as it remains to be seen how many are under the rubble, the Cambodia's General Commissariat of National Police said.

The police reported that the death toll has risen to 10 after at least seven deaths were initially reported, with more than 20 injured.

Three of the victims have been confirmed as Cambodian, two were workers and one a translator.

Yun Min, the governor of the Preah Sihanouk province, said about 50 workers were probably on site.

The building under construction in the coastal city of Sihanoukville in southwest Cambodia to become a hotel was owned by a Chinese company.

The area has been transformed by the construction of Chinese hotels and casinos in recent years.

The Chinese building owner, construction firm head and contractor are among those who have been arrested. Authorities have also taken in a Cambodian landowner for questioning.

In recent years, dozens of hotels and casinos catering to Chinese tourists have been constructed.

The International Labour Organization has highlighted Cambodia lax labor laws, noting "exposure of workers to constant safety and health hazards," on building sites.