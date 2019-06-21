British lawmaker under fire for removing activist at black tie event

June 21 (UPI) -- A British Conservative member of Parliament is being asked to resign after he was seen grabbing a protester and forcing her out of a fancy black tie event.

Foreign Office minister Mark Field has apologized, saying he "instinctively reacted" after guests felt threatened by the woman who was protesting climate change. Video of the scuffle has gone viral showing a woman in a red dress walking by the table when Field grabs her and escorts her out. At one point, Field grabbed her by the back of the neck.

The woman can be heard saying, "It's a peaceful protest." Field appears to say, "Can we get this person out?"

Chancellor Philip Hammond was giving a speech when Greenpeace UK protesters interrupted it with wearing sashes that read "climate emergency." They tried to drown out Hammond's message.

London police were called to the Mansion House after the protesters refused to leave. Once police arrived, protesters were cooperative and left the premises and no arrests were made.

"We have received a small number of third party reports of an assault taking place at the [Mansion House] event," police said in a statement. "These reports are being looked into by police."

In a statement to ITV, Field said he will refer himself to the Cabinet Office to see whether there has been a ministerial breach of code.

"There was no security present and I was for a split-second genuinely worried she might have been armed," Field said in a statement to ITV. "As a result, I grasped the intruder firmly in order to remove her from the room as swiftly as possible. I deeply regret this episode and unreservedly apologize to the lady concerned for grabber her, but in the current climate I felt the need to act decisively to close down the threat to the safety of those present."

Lawmakers from the opposing Labor Party started demanding Field step down or be suspended after the video emerged.

"This is horrific," Labor Party lawmaker Dawn Butler tweeted. "Conservative Foreign Office Minister Mark Field violently grabs a woman as she protests about climate change at the bankers' banquet."

She said Field committed an assault.

Labor lawmaker Tonia Antoniazzi said Field she not only resign but be arrested and "I don't care in what order."

"No one who reacts like this to a peaceful protest should be sitting in our parliament," Antoniazzi said.

Greenpeace UK campaigner Areeba Hamid said climate change needs to be recognized in every boardroom and balance sheet, starting with Hammond.

"The people in this room have been funding climate change, and we're not giving the banks and hedge funds a pass for their unethical investment decisions anymore," Hamid said in a statement. "The serious, sensible, grey-suited grown-ups in this room ignored the warning signs and crashed the economy in 2008. We can't afford to let them crash the climate, too."