Turkish court sentences 24 to life for failed 2016 coup

Turkey beats back an attempted military coup

Turkish solders stay at Taksim square as people protest agaist the military coup in Istanbul on July 16, 2016. Turkish military forces on July 16 opened fire on crowds gathered in Istanbul following a coup attempt, causing casualties, Witnesses said. photo by Jennifer Ciochon/ UPI | License Photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wipes his tears as he attends the funeral of the victims of the coup attempt in Istanbul in Turkey on July 17, 2016. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on July 17 to purge the "virus" within state bodies, during a speech at the funeral of victims killed during the coup bid he blames on his enemy Fethullah Gulen who lives in America. photo by CemTurkel/ UPI | License Photo

A Turkish man holds a national flag during a demonstration in Istanbul, Turkey in support of the government on July 16, 2016, following a failed coup attempt. Turkish authorities said they had regained control of the country on July 16 after thwarting a coup attempt by soldiers In the army against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that claimed more than 250 lives. Photo by Hanna Noori/ UPI | License Photo

Turkish solders stay at Taksim square as people protest agaist the military coup in Istanbul on July 16, 2016. Turkish military forces on July 16 opened fire on crowds gathered in Istanbul following a coup attempt, causing casualties, Witnesses said. photo by Jennifer Ciochon/ UPI | License Photo

Turkish solders stay at Taksim square as people protest agaist the military coup in Istanbul on July 16, 2016. Turkish military forces on July 16 opened fire on crowds gathered in Istanbul following a coup attempt, causing casualties, Witnesses said. photo by Jennifer Ciochon/ UPI | License Photo

Turkish solders stay at Taksim square as people protest agaist the military coup in Istanbul on July 16, 2016. Turkish military forces on July 16 opened fire on crowds gathered in Istanbul following a coup attempt, causing casualties, Witnesses said. photo by Jennifer Ciochon/ UPI | License Photo

Turkish solders stay at Taksim square as people protest agaist the military coup in Istanbul on July 16, 2016. Turkish military forces on July 16 opened fire on crowds gathered in Istanbul following a coup attempt, causing casualties, Witnesses said. photo by Jennifer Ciochon/ UPI | License Photo

Relatives of victims cry during a funeral ceremony for victims of the failed July 15 coup attempt at Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara on July 17, 2016. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on July 17 to purge the "virus" within state bodies, during a speech at the funeral of victims killed during the coup bid he blames on his enemy Fethullah Gulen who lives in America. photo by CemTurkel/ UPI | License Photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2R), attends the funeral of the victims of the coup attempt in Istanbul in Turkey on July 17, 2016. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on July 17 to purge the "virus" within state bodies, during a speech at the funeral of victims killed during the coup bid he blames on his enemy Fethullah Gulen who lives in America. photo by CemTurkel/ UPI | License Photo

A woman holds a Turkish flag during a demonstration in support of the Turkish president in Istanbul, Turkey on July 16, 2016. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan battled to regain control over Turkey on July 16, 2016 after a coup that claimed more than 250 lives, led by discontented soldiers In the army. Photo by Hanna Noori/ UPI | License Photo

A Turkish boy holds a national flag during a demonstration in Istanbul in support the government on July 16, 2016, following a failed coup attempt. Turkish authorities said they had regained control of the country on July 16 after thwarting a coup attempt by soldiers In the army against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that claimed more than 250 lives. photo by Hanna Noori/ UPI | License Photo

Women hold Turkish flags during a demonstration in support of the Turkish president in Istanbul, Turkey on July 16, 2016. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan battled to regain control over Turkey on July 16, 2016 after a coup that claimed more than 250 lives, led by discontented soldiers In the army. Photo by Hanna Noori/ UPI | License Photo

Pro-Erdogan supporters hold a giant Turkish flag during funeral of the victims of the coup attempt at Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara on July 17, 2016. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on July 17 to purge the "virus" within state bodies, during a speech at the funeral of victims killed during the coup bid he blames on his enemy Fethullah Gulen who lives in America. photo by CemTurkel/ UPI | License Photo

A Women cry during a funeral ceremony for victims of the failed July 15 coup attempt at Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara on July 17, 2016. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on July 17 to purge the "virus" within state bodies, during a speech at the funeral of victims killed during the coup bid he blames on his enemy Fethullah Gulen who lives in America. photo by CemTurkel/ UPI | License Photo

An armed Turkish police officer stands guard during a funeral ceremony for victims of the failed July 15 coup attempt at Kocatepe Mosque in Ankara on July 17, 2016. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on July 17 to purge the "virus" within state bodies, during a speech at the funeral of victims killed during the coup bid he blames on his enemy Fethullah Gulen who lives in America. photo by CemTurkel/ UPI | License Photo

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan (2L), attends the funeral of the victims of the coup attempt in Istanbul in Turkey on July 17, 2016. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan vowed on July 17 to purge the "virus" within state bodies, during a speech at the funeral of victims killed during the coup bid he blames on his enemy Fethullah Gulen who lives in America. photo by CemTurkel/ UPI | License Photo

People gesture in Taksim square in Istanbul on July 16, 2016 during a demonstration in support to Turkish president. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan battled to regain control over Turkey on July 16, 2016 after a coup that claimed more than 250 lives, bid by discontented soldiers In the army. photo by Hanna Noori/ UPI | License Photo

People wave flags in Taksim square during a demonstration in support of the Turkish president in Istanbul, Turkey on July 16, 2016. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan battled to regain control over Turkey on July 16, 2016 after a coup that claimed more than 250 lives, led by discontented soldiers In the army. Photo by Hanna Noori/ UPI | License Photo

People gather during a demonstration in support of the Turkish president in Istanbul, Turkey on July 16, 2016. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan battled to regain control over Turkey on July 16, 2016 after a coup that claimed more than 250 lives, led by discontented soldiers In the army. Photo by Hanna Noori/ UPI | License Photo

A Turkish woman a put the national flag on her head during a demonstration in Istanbul in support the government on July 16, 2016, following a failed coup attempt. Turkish authorities said they had regained control of the country on July 16 after thwarting a coup attempt by soldiers In the army against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that claimed more than 250 lives. photo by Hanna Noori/ UPI | License Photo

People wave flags in Taksim square during a demonstration in support of the Turkish president in Istanbul, Turkey on July 16, 2016. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan battled to regain control over Turkey on July 16, 2016 after a coup that claimed more than 250 lives, led by discontented soldiers In the army. Photo by Hanna Noori/ UPI | License Photo

People wave flags in Taksim square during a demonstration in support of the Turkish president in Istanbul, Turkey on July 16, 2016. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan battled to regain control over Turkey on July 16, 2016 after a coup that claimed more than 250 lives, led by discontented soldiers In the army. Photo by Hanna Noori/ UPI | License Photo

A man holds a Turkish flag during a demonstration in support the government, following a failed coup attempt, on July 16, 2016 in Istanbul, Turkey. Turkish authorities said they had regained control of the country on July 16 after thwarting a coup attempt by soldiers In the army against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that claimed more than 250 lives. Photo by Hanna Noori/ UPI | License Photo