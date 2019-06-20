Trump calls on Democrats to pass USMCA in meeting with Trudeau

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canada is moving forward in alignment with the United States on the USMCA. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

President Donald Trump met with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in the Oval Office to discuss trade on Thursday. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- During a meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss trade Thursday, President Donald Trump called on Democrats to pass a new North American trade deal.

Speaking to reporters alongside Trudeau in the Oval Office, Trump said it is up to Democrats to ensure the passage of the United-States-Mexico-Canada Agreement after Mexico became the first of the three nations to ratify the deal.

"I really do believe that [House Speaker] Nancy Pelosi and the House will approve it," Trump said. "I think the Senate will approve it rapidly, it's going to be very bipartisan."

Trudeau said Canada is moving forward on the ratification process in alignment with the United States and thanked Trump for the meeting.

"It's an opportunity for us, as you say, to keep talking about how we've worked hard to built a great deal that's good for Canadian workers, good for American workers, good for Mexican workers as well," he said.

Thursday's meeting comes about a month after the United States agreed to lift tariffs on steel and aluminum in Canada and Mexico in exchange for their pledges to stop Chinese steel from circumventing U.S. tax penalties by passing through their borders.

Trudeau said Canada was "very pleased" with the tariffs being lifted and Trump said he hoped it would be the end of transshipping.

"I think that situation is well taken care of," Trump said.

Trump also said he would be willing to bring up the issue of two Canadians that have been detained in China in a perceived act of retaliation for the arrest of Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhou during his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20 Summit.

"Anything I can do to help Canada, I will be doing," he said.