Boris Johnson widened his lead Thursday to become the next prime minister and Conservative Party leader. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

June 20 (UPI) -- British politician Boris Johnson solidified his front-runner status Thursday to replace Theresa May as prime minister, winning another round of voting for leadership of the country and his Conservative Party.

Johnson won just more than half of the 313 votes among Conservative members. Candidate Michael Gove secured 61 votes and Jeremy Hunt 59. Sajid Javid finished last with 34 votes, which eliminated him from the leadership race.

Conservatives were set to vote again Thursday afternoon to determine the final two candidates who will face 160,000 party members through a postal ballot in July.

Johnson, one of the leading voices of support for Britain leaving the European Union, led the race comfortably in previous voting and is the lead candidate to replace May as prime minister next month. He has promised to leave the EU with or without a deal on Oct. 31. May is resigning after failing to sell lawmakers on an exit agreement.

Ireland Prime Minister Leon Varadkar said whoever succeeds May will have to work with the same proposal May struggled with. As it's highly unlikely the EU will agree to any more negotiations, the next leader will basically have to decide whether to leave the alliance without an agreement.

Gove and Hunt have said they're open to delaying the exit again, if it means securing a new deal. Johnson has said there will be no more delays.