June 20 (UPI) -- Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps said Thursday it shot down a U.S. military drone along the country's southern coast after it violated Iranian airspace, a claim rejected by the Pentagon.

In a statement, the IRGC said the Iranian air force downed the U.S.-made high-altitude Global Hawk surveillance drone after it penetrated airspace near the Kouh-e Mobarak region in Hormozgan province, Iran's state-run Press TV reported.

The United States Central Command, however, answered Thursday the drone was shot down in international airspace.

"We did not have any aircraft in Iranian airspace today," said CENTCOM spokesman Capt. William Urban.

U.S. officials also said the drone was a MQ-4C Triton, not a Global Hawk as identified by Iran.

Iran's Revolutionary Guard said the drone broke "all aerospace rules and hiding its identification, which is against all aviation rules."

"We have no intention of war, but we are standing strong," IRGC Gen. Hossein Salami said on state TV.

The drone launched just after midnight Wednesday and flew for four hours before it was shot down.

The shootdown came two days after U.S. Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan approved U.S. Central Command's request to deploy an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East to confront Iranian aggression.

"The United States does not seek conflict with Iran," the secretary said in a statement. "[The deployment is] to ensure that the safety and welfare of our military personnel working throughout the region and to protect our national interests."

Tensions between the United States and Iran have risen for months, and the conflict deepened last week following an attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman the United States blamed on Tehran. Tensions first began to escalate following the Trump administration pulling out of the 2015 nuclear deal, citing it was "defective at its core."

Iran said Monday it will resume enriching uranium, surpassing the limit set by the Obama-era agreement.