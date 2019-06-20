Iran: IRGC shoots down U.S. spy drone

June 20 (UPI) -- Iran's Revolution Guards Corps said Thursday it had shot down an American drone along the country's southern coast after it violated its airspace.

In a statement, the RGC said the Iranian air force downed the U.S.-made high-altitude Global Hawk surveillance drone after entering the country's airspace near the Kouh-e Mobarak region in the province of Hormozgan, Iran's state-run Press TV reported.

The news comes two days after U.S. Acting Secretary of Defense Patrick Shanahan approved U.S. Central Command's request to deploy an additional 1,000 troops to the Middle East to confront Iranian aggression.

"The United States does not seek conflict with Iran," the secretary said in a statement. "That action today is being taken to ensure that the safety and welfare of our military personnel working throughout the region and to protect our national interests."

Tensions between the two countries have been ratcheting up for months but the conflict deepened last Thursday following an attack on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman that the United States has blamed Iran for while Iran has denied any involvement.

Tensions first began to escalate between the two countries following the Trump administration pulling out of an Obama-era, landmark multinational nuclear deal with Iran in May of 2018, citing it was "defective at its core."

Then, a year to the day the United States pulled out from the deal, Iran announced it would stop complying with some aspects of the accord.

Iran then announced Monday that it would resume enriching uranium and would surpass a 300-kilogram stockpile within 10 days in violation of the 2015 nuclear deal.