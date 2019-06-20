Former Interpol president pleads guilty to taking $2M in bribes

Former Interpol President Meng Hongwei pleaded guilty to bribery Thursday in a Chinese court. File Photo by interpol/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- The former president of Interpol pleaded guilty Thursday to taking more than $2 million in bribes over 12 years while helping companies and individuals make illegal profits.

Meng Hongwei appeared in court Thursday in Tianjin, where he admitted to taking bribes, using his power for personal gain, squandering state funds to pay for an extravagant lifestyle and disregarding the principles of being a party member.

In addition to president, Meng held other positions within Interpol from 2005 to 2017. He resigned as president of the global policing agency in October, days after his wife reported him missing. He became the interpol's first Chinese leader in 2016.

Meng was expelled from the Communist Party and lost his position in March, and was arrested April 24.

His wife, Grace Meng sought asylum in France, where the couple have a second home. Earlier this year, she asked French President Emmanuel Macron to talk with Chinese President XI Jinping about her husband's case.