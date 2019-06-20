64-year-old man arrested in connection to Emiliano Sala's death

A photo of Emiliano Sala with the words "Keep Hoping" appears on the grids of a training center in La Joneliere, Nantes, France, on Jan. 24. File Photo by Eddy Lemaistre/EPA-EFE

June 20 (UPI) -- British authorities investigating the death of Argentinian soccer player Emiliano Sala arrested a 64-year-old man on "suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act."

Sala, 28, and pilot David Ibbotson, 59, were killed in a plane crash over the English Channel in mid-January but his body was only recovered Feb. 7 after an extensive search.

The star football player had just joined Cardiff City of Britain's Premier League and was traveling from France to meet up with his new teammates when the crash occurred.

Detective Inspector Simon Huxter of the Dorset Police's Major Crime Investigation Team said in a statement the arrest of the North Yorkshire man was part of a wide-ranging investigation into the circumstances surrounding Sala's death.

"He is assisting with our enquiries and has been released from custody under investigation," Huxter said in a statement.

He said the man has not been charged, but that the investigation was ongoing.

"I would ask the media and members of the public to refrain from speculation, as this could cause additional distress to the families involved as well as potentially hinder the investigation," he said.

The families of both Sala and Ibbotson have been informed of the recent developments by family liaison officers, the press release said.