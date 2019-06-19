First same-sex divorce reported in Taiwan

A lesbian couple attend a mass marriage ceremony in Taipei, Taiwan, on May 25. File Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE

June 19 (UPI) -- Taiwan is reporting its first same-sex divorce case only three weeks after the country celebrated the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Taiwanese network SET News reported Wednesday a same-sex couple registered their divorce on Monday with the civil affairs office of Pingtung County, a southern region of the country.

The couple's was among the 526 marriages registered on May 24, the day same-sex marriages became legal, according to the report.

The couple's marriage was reportedly met with negative reactions from their respective families, followed by the "stress" of everyday married life. The two people eventually agreed to divorce, according to SET News.

Other local news reports suggest the couple were relatively young, and that pressure from families forced their short-lived marriage to fall apart.

The county's civil affairs office issued a public service message after confirming the divorce.

"Marriage is a big decision, whether you are homosexual or heterosexual," the office said. "Do not think rashly, but act carefully and decide. Do not choose to marry or divorce at an impulse."

Local news service Focus Taiwan reported the number of registered same-sex marriages reached 774 by May 31, a week after legalization.

Pingtung County registered 19 same-sex marriages since legalization, according to reports.

A Pingtung government official said about 150 to 160 couples across the board file for divorce per month.

Taiwan became the first Asian country last month to recognize a same-sex union as a legally binding contract.