June 19 (UPI) -- More Hong Kong leaders are apologizing for a controversial extradition bill that's sparked some of the largest demonstrations the Chinese territory has ever seen.
Lawmakers have suspended debate on the bill, which would allow mainland China to extradite Hong Kong residents.
Hong Kong leader Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet apologized this week and two of her advisers followed suit Wednesday.
Executive Council member Fanny Law Fan Chiu-fun said Lam should shoulder the biggest responsibility, he and fellow council member Ip Kowk-him told a Hong Kong radio show.
"I think we in [the Executive Council], are responsible for that," Law said. "We should apologize to the public ... I'm willing [to say sorry] as I really thought at that time 99.9 percent of Hong Kongers would not be affected by the bill."
Ip said he's willing to apologize for underestimating public sentiment about the bill, which would allow fugitives to be sent to places that lack an extradition agreement with Hong Kong, including mainland China.
Ip said Lam can't just scrap the bill, as several key allies in her pro-establishment bloc support it. Also complicating matters is the fact that Hong Kong's Legislative Council has a majority of its lawmakers appointed by the Chinese Communist Party.
"She needs to count on the pro-establishment bloc for her governance in the coming years," Ip said.
About 2 million demonstrators turned out to oppose the bill in Hong Kong over the past week, one of the largest mass demonstrations ever seen in Hong Kong. U.S. President Donald Trump said they were "very effective" in stopping the bill. Beijing foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang said Trump believes China and Hong Kong can sort it out themselves and, "I think this is the right attitude."
Opponents say the controversial bill should be withdrawn completely.
Hong Kong authorities have freed student activist Joshua Wong, who served a two-month sentence for the 2014 "Umbrella Movement," which protested China's refusal to allow a freely elected Hong Kong legislature. Now 22, he vowed to join the fight against the [extradition] bill "until the government backs down."
Protesters rally against extradition bill in Hong Kong
A student writes a message on a sidewalk message board. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
The former British colony has been allowed its own local institutions under a "one country, two systems" arrangement with China. Protesters see the extradition law as a further whittling away of the island's democracy by Beijing. Supporters say it will prevent the island from being a haven for Chinese criminals. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
People walk past protest messages still hanging on the gate surrounding the government house, which were posted on Sunday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Two protesters talk with a large group of activists and striking students camped out at a pavilion on the Legislative Government complex in Hong Kong on Monday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A protester points in a guard's face. The woman is outside a barrier lined with Hong Kong police guarding the Legislative Government headquarters. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Activists and students march to the Legislative Government headquarters. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Protesters march to the Legislative Government headquarters. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Protesters block a road as they gather outside barriers lined with Hong Kong police guarding the Legislative Government headquarters on Monday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
The city of 7 million is the world's fourth most densely populated region. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A crowd chanted the Cantonese word for "Retract!" in a message to Lam to permanently scrap the bill. A large number of protesters sang "Do You Hear The People Sing?," a song from musical Les Miserables and the anthem of Hong Kong protests in 2014. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
People wore black
during the protest and many carried white flowers to honor a man who died after falling from a building Saturday while holding banners opposing the extradition bill. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
In 2047, Hong Kong fully becomes part of China because that is when the "one country, two systems" deal ends. Hong Kong was a British colony until 1997 when the United Kingdom worked out a deal to turn Hong Kong to China under the stipulation that Hong Kong residents would continue to enjoy many of the rights that they had as British subjects. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A massive crowd gathers in a park. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A police officer negotiates with protesters who have stopped traffic. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Some protesters block traffic as part of the demonstration. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Two smaller, peaceful protests preceded the massive demonstration on Sunday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
A U.S. bill co-sponsored by House and Senate lawmakers Thursday said it reaffirmed
the American commitment to democracy, human rights and rule of law at a time when "these freedoms and Hong Kong's autonomy are being eroded." Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Protesters march in front of the Hong Kong skyline. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo
Millions of Hong Kong residents take to the streets. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo