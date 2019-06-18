Hong Kong leader apologizes after mass protests

Hong Kong citizens take part in a massive protest aimed at an extradition bill proposed by the pro-Beijing government on the streets of downtown Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

June 18 (UPI) -- Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam apologized to the public Tuesday following mass protests on the island over a controversial bill but did not offer her resign as demonstrators had demanded.

In her first speech since protests erupted in Hong Kong asking for her job, Lam said she has "reflected deeply on all that transpired" since protests erupted June 9 against a controversial extradition bill and that "deficiencies" in the government were to blame for the public's anger.

"This has led to controversies, disputes and anxieties in society," she said. "For this, I offer my most sincere apology to all people of Hong Kong."

The bill, which would allow for fugitives from Beijing's courts residing in Hong Kong to be extradited to China, was put on hold Saturday, but then 2 million people took to the streets Sunday, demanding for the bill to be permanently scrapped and for Lam to resign, which she did not offer Tuesday.

"I have never spared any effort to serve the public, but this incident has made me realize that, as the chief executive, I still got much to learn and do in better balancing diverse interests, in listening more to all walks of life, in taking our society forward," she said.

She then offered her hope that those injured during the protests -- both police and demonstrators -- would recover soon and that the rift in society could be fast mended.

"Hong Kong is our home," she said. "It is only by walking together as one community and by staying closely connected that we can bring hope to Hong Kong."