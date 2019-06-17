Two shot at Toronto Raptors championship parade

Toronto police arrested two suspects and confiscated two firearms after a shooting at a parade celebrating the Toronto Raptors' NBA championship. Photo by Warren Toda/EPA-EFE

June 17 (UPI) -- A shooting during the Toronto Raptors' championship parade Monday left two people injured, police said.

The shooting happened just before 4 p.m. in Nathan Philipps Square in downtown Toronto, about an hour after the parade began.

Toronto police said two people sustained serious but non-life-threatening injuries. Officers arrested two people and recovered two firearms in connection with the shooting.

As shots rang out, people attending the celebration began running from the crowded area.

Andrew Brown-Kerr, 25, said he witnessed the crowd panic after hearing the shots ring out.

"We tried our best to escape," he told the Toronto Star. "We saw a lady get trampled, a pregnant woman fall. We saw some kids getting trampled and parents trying to protect them."

The Raptors beat the Golden State Warriors 114-110 on Thursday to take home their first NBA championship.

Kawhi Leonard, who recorded 22 points, six rebounds, three assists and two steals, was presented with the second Finals MVP award of his career.