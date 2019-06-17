Kim Jong Un is praised for his nuclear policy in recently reported documents that are being investigated by the South Korean government. File Photo by KCNA/UPI | License Photo

June 17 (UPI) -- Documents outlining Kim Jong Un's nuclear policy are under scrutiny in the South following their public release.

The documents appearing to be of North Korean origin, obtained by VOA Korea, are stirring debate among South Korean analysts about their authenticity, the Korea Times reported Monday.

In the documents, Pyongyang's state authorities claim North Korea will consolidate its nuclear arsenal, regardless of the outcome of denuclearization talks with the United States.

"Only time will tell," the document reads. "That our Supreme Commander and Comrade will dominate the world with nuclear weapons, and will receive compensation from the United States for tormenting our people for decades.

"When [Kim] restructures the power order of the world, with not the United States but [North Korea] at the center, this wonderful development will spread across the nations of the world."

The document went on to state Kim will strengthen nuclear power to become a "world-class nuclear power state" and without regard to negotiation outcomes with the United States.

VOA Korea has identified the documents as educational material used in lectures for the military and state officers.

The documents were issued from the Korean Workers' Party's publishing house in November, pictures show.

Other sections of the document claim North Korea has, under Kim, reached the most advanced stage of "strategic rocket" development. The lecture material was printed on three pages of A4-size paper.

South Korea's unification ministry said Monday they are aware of the report, but said it would need to verify the document's authenticity.

Cheong Seong-chang, a North Korea expert at the Sejong Institute in Seoul, said past documents that appeared to be North Korea lecture material were proven to be fakes.

Cheong also said the document is missing key features of classified material that indicate whether it is for distribution within the Workers' Party or for the "interior."

The analyst also said the format of the date is also not standard and raises questions, according to Newsis on Monday.