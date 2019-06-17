India magician feared dead after Houdini-type stunt goes wrong

June 17 (UPI) -- An Indian magician tied up in chains and ropes and lowered into a river is feared dead, police said Monday.

Chanchal Lahiri, who goes by the stage name Mandrake, was blindfolded with both his hands and legs tied when he was lowered into the water. He was lowered into the Hooghly River in a cage with six locks and attempted to get free. After more than 10 minutes went by without him coming out of the water, the crowd began calling for help.

Divers went looking for his body but didn't find it. The magician is feared dead.

Lahiri had received permission from Kolkata police and port officials to do the trick, but he didn't clarify with authorities what it would entail. Officials said the stunt was inspired by a similar maneuver performed by legendary escape artist Harry Houdini.

Lahiri, 41, has had other misadventures during his career as a performer. In 2013, he escaped from a cage that was lowered into the water, and was attacked by a mob who claimed the cage had a trap door. Earlier in his career, he claimed he could walk on the Hooghly River, but that act failed and he had to call it off quickly.