June 17 (UPI) -- Nearly a dozen people died and more than 100 more were injured in an earthquake in China on Monday night.

Government officials said 11 people died and 122 were injured in Changning and Gongxian counties.

The magnitude-5.8 quake struck Yibin County in the Chinese province of Sichuan at 10:55 p.m. local time, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

USGS added that extensive damage was probable and disaster is likely widespread as a result of the quake.