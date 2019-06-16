A day after Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam Cheng Yuet-ngor indefinitely suspended a bill that would have allowed extraditions to mainland China, hundreds of thousands took to the street again, this time asking for a complete withdrawal of the bill. Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA

June 16 (UPI) -- Protesters turned out in immeasurable numbers Sunday in Hong Kong seeking the ouster of the leader's plan to extradite offenders to China though the bill was suspended and she apologized.

The demonstration rivaled one seven days earlier in which organizers said an estimated 1 million people took to the streets. Police estimate the rally drew 240,000.

Protesters spilled into other roadways from the official route of the march, Bloomberg reported.

At 7:30 p.m., five hours after the march's start, thousands were gathering at the city's Victoria Park to begin the nearly 2-mile walk to the Legislative Council building in the Admiralty district.

Protesters said they will continue taking to the streets until the bill is completely withdrawn -- rather than action begin suspended as announced Saturday -- and are also demanding Chief Executive Carrie Lam's resignation.

Hong Kong's legislative council is due to go on summer recess on July 20 and will be back in October.

"Many members of the public are disappointed and saddened," Lam said in a statement. "The chief executive apologizes to the public and promises to accept it with the utmost sincerity and humility."

Lam took note of the strong sentiments of residents, fearing the bill could be used to extradite residents to mainland China for political or inadvertent business offenses.

"For the public to express their opinions in a peaceful and rational way, the Chief Executive clearly heard and agreed that this is precisely the spirit of mutual respect and harmony that Hong Kong has always demonstrated as a civilized, free, open and pluralistic society," Lam said. "The government values ​​and cherishes these core values ​​of Hong Kong.

"In view of the strong disparate views of the community, the government has stopped the work of the Legislative Council General on the revision of the Fugitive Offenders Ordinance. It is hoped that this will allow the community to restore calm and avoid any harm. The government reiterated that there is no timetable for restarting the process."

Protester Venus Leung, a 19-year-old student, told Bloomberg "nothing Carrie Lam can do to win back our hearts. She can only step down." People wore black during the protest.

And many carried white flowers to honor a man who died after falling from a building Saturday while holding banners opposing the extradition bill.

"We buy the white flower to hope that he can rest in peace," said 23-year-old Michael, who works in concessions and only gave his first name. Like many others around him, he carried a sign saying "Freedom is Not Free."

A crowd chanted the Cantonese word for "Retract!" over and over in a message to Lam to permanently scrap the bill. One cafe along the route posted a sign to its front window: "Everyone keep up the hard work... if you are tired, come in and we'll give you a glass of water."

One bright yellow sign carried by a protester in Admiralty read: "HK police force, you should be ashamed to call yourself Hongkongers." Another: "Salute to HK young people."

But older people also turned out.

Chik Kim Ping, 65 and her husband Tse, 70, traveled from the New Territories in the north of the city to protest against the extradition bill.

"It's important for us to do this for our children," Chik Kim Ping told CNN. "We are old and don't have much time left. We won't see what's going to happen in 2047 but our children will."

In 2047, Hong Kong fully becomes part of China.

Eleven people were arrested during protests Wednesday when up to 5,000 riot police fired 150 rounds of tear gas, rubber bullets and bean bag rounds. Last Sunday's protests were more peaceful.