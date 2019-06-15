India announces tariff hike on 28 U.S. exports

India announced Saturday it is increasing tariffs on 28 U.S. exports. File Photo by Shealah Craighead/White House/UPI | License Photo

June 15 (UPI) -- India announced Saturday it is increasing tariffs on U.S. exports after the Trump administration ended a program that exempted Indian goods from U.S. import duties.

The Indian Finance Ministry released a statement Saturday saying up to 28 U.S. exports, including almonds, lentils and multiple chemical products, will be subject to increased tariffs starting Sunday.

The ministry said U.S. apples, another of the products on the list, will be subject to a 70 percent tariff.

India previously announced plans for new tariffs on U.S. products in 2018, when the United States raised import duties on Indian steel and aluminum, but the measure was delayed repeatedly while the countries held a series of talks.

The move Saturday comes after U.S. President Donald Trump's administration ended incentives to Indian exporters under the Generalized System of Preferences program earlier in June.

The Trump administration has been targeting U.S. trade deficits around the world. The president announced last month tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods were being increased from 10 percent to 25 percent.