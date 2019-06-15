Car bombs in Somali capital kill at least 8, injure 16

People gather at the scene of an explosion near the parliament building Saturday in Mogadishu, Somalia. Several people are feared dead in twin explosions that took place near the parliament and near the busy KM4 street. Responsibility for the attacks was claimed by Islamist militant group al-Shabab, which is fighting to overthrow the western-backed government. Photo by Said Yusuf Warsame/EPA-EFE

A destroyed vehicle is at the scene of an explosion Saturday near the parliament building in Mogadishu, Somalia. Several people are feared dead in twin explosions that took place near the parliament and near the busy KM4 street. Photo by Said Yusuf Warsame/EPA-EFE

June 15 (UPI) -- A pair of car bombs in the Somali capital, Mogadishu, killed at least 8 people Saturday and injured at least 16.

The private Aamin Ambulance service said at least eight people were killed and 16 injured in the first car bombing, which occurred at a security checkpoint near the Somali parliament compound shortly after the end of the legislative session at 7 p.m. local time.

Witnesses said the casualties may have been as high as 10 deaths and 23 injuries.

Zakia Hussein, Somalia's deputy police commander, said a second vehicle-borne improvised explosive device detonated near the security checkpoint at the KM4 junction, but no injuries or deaths were reported in the second blast.

Hussein said the driver of the vehicle used in the second explosion was apprehended.

Extremist group al-Shabab, which has been fighting to overthrow the Somali government, claimed responsibility for both attacks.

Police in the capital have been on high alert, with main roads blocked by checkpoints in an attempt to foil potential al-Shabab attacks.