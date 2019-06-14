June 14 (UPI) -- The bodies of 13 Indian Air Force personnel who went missing last week when their plane crashed near the Chinese border have been found, authorities said.

"[Indian Air Force] is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of An32," it said Thursday in a tweet.

#Update on #An32 crash: Eight members of the rescue team have reached the crash site today morning. IAF is sad to inform that there are no survivors from the crash of An32.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) June 13, 2019

The IAF An-32 aircraft, carrying eight crew and five passengers, was reported missing June 3 after failing to reach its destination of Mechuka Village, near the Chinese border.

The Ministry of Defense said the Soviet-designed plane last made contact with ground services approximately a half hour after departing from Jorhat, in the state of Assam.

On Tuesday, IAF said it located the crash site at an elevation of about 12,000 feet but was unable to reach the location by helicopter due to weather and dense forest so it dispatched a rescue crew of military mountaineers Wednesday to the site.

Eight members of the rescue crew then reached the crash site Thursday, IAF said.

"IAF pays tribute to the brave air-warriors who lost their life during the An-32 crash on 03 June 2019 and stand by with the families of the victims," IAF said on Twitter. "May their soul rest in peace."

A 15-member rescue time recovered the bodies, which will be transported by helicopters, NDTV reported.

The aircrafts' black box, which includes cockpit audio and flight data, was also retrieved.

Randeep Singh Surjewala, spokesman for the Indian National Congress, offered his condolences on Twitter, saying what happened was "extremely sad."

"Nation shall forever remain indebted to their villain contributions.