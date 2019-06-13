Navy: Two tankers 'attacked' in Gulf of Oman

June 13 (UPI) -- Two oil tankers were damaged Thursday in a "reported attack" off the coast of Oman, the U.S. Fifth Fleet reported.

"We are aware of the reported attack on shipping vessels in the Gulf of Oman," the Fifth Fleet said in a statement.

The Navy said it had received two separate distress calls: one at 6:12 a.m. and a second at 7 a.m.

"U.S. Navy ships are in the area and are rendering assistance," said the U.S. Fifth Fleet, which is stationed in Bahrain.

Earlier, British maritime safety group United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations sent out an alert of an unspecified "incident" occurring in the Gulf of Oman.

Maritime security risk management firm Dryad Global identified one of the tankers as MT Front Altair, stating it was "on fire & adrift."

#Incident Reports of vessel MT Front Altair being on fire & adrift at position 2527N 05722E are being investigated. No cause has been positively confirmed. Latest information will be communicated when available. Contact our team via https://t.co/Qv7PyCfXM3 #Fujairah #UAE #attack pic.twitter.com/0Z4aIBzE5M— Dryad Global (@GlobalDryad) June 13, 2019

The other tanker was identified as Kokuka Courageous, of Bernhard Schulte GmbH & Co KG, Bloomberg reported.

"The hull has been breached above the water line on the starboard side," the company's website said. "All crew are reported safe and only minor injury reported."

The incident comes a month after four oil tankers, two of which were Saudi, were sabotaged in the Gulf of Oman.

In late May, national security advisor John Bolton blamed Iran for the attack, stating "it's clear these [tanker attacks] were naval mines almost certainly from Iran."

Tensions in the Middle East have been high following the Trump administration canceling waivers on April 25 that allowed countries to buy Iranian oil without violating sanctions.

In apparent retaliation, Iran partially withdrew from a landmark six-nation nuclear accord.

Oil futures climbed following news of the incident 3.9 percent from a near five-month low, Bloomberg reported.