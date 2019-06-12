Protestors in Taipei, Taiwan, shout slogans and display placards during a protest to support Hong Kong protesters who are against the amendments to an extradition bill Wednesday. Photo by Ritchie B. Tongo/EPA-EFE

Protesters use barriers to build barricades during a rally against an extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China, Wednesday. Photo by Jerome Favre/EPA-EFE

Police fire rubber bullets at protesters Wednesday during a rally against an extradition bill outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong. Photo by Vernon Yuen/EPA-EFE

June 12 (UPI) -- Clashes broke out Wednesday between demonstrators and Hong Kong police after the thousands of protesters forced lawmakers to delay debate for a controversial extradition law.

Thousands rallied outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong forced lawmakers to postpone the bill's second reading. The proposed law would allow for some criminal suspects to be turned over to Communist Party-controlled courts in mainland China. The reading was set for 11 a.m. but the Legislative Council said in a statement it would be postponed to "a later time" as protesters choked streets around the building demanding for the law to be withdrawn while creating piles of bricks extracted from sidewalks near the site.

Police used tear gas and fired rubber bullets at throngs of demonstrators in what's believed to be the largest public demonstration since the 1997 handover of Hong Kong from British to Chinese rule. The forceful measures were aimed at some protesters who tried to force their way into the chamber where the bill was to be debated.

Hong Kong Police Commissioner Stephen Lo said things were ultimately brought under control, and that police turned to the measures to control a "riot situation." Police raised a banner above the crowd that read, "stop charging or we use force."

Hong Kong Chief Secretary Matthew Cheung urged demonstrators to disperse so legislators could resume work and traffic, which ground to a halt when protesters clogged the streets, could resume.

"I urge people who gathered to keep calm, restrained, and disperse peacefully as soon as possible, and do not try to break the law," he said.

Protests began over the weekend with organizers claiming over a million people demonstrated against the proposed law and for the resignation of Chief Executive of Hong Kong Carrie Lam. Police estimated 240,000 were in attendance at the protest's peak.

Lam has insisted that the bill, titled Fugitive Offenders and Mutual Legal Assistance in Criminal Matters, will pass as soon as possible, with a final vote expected as early as this week, South China Morning Post reported.

On Tuesday, the council announced that it would temporarily close a so-called designated demonstration area around the Legislative Council Square while police were told to stand by and patrol the area "to deal with any untoward incidents."

However, many of the protesters had begun gathering near the legislature Tuesday night.

Hong Kong, a former British Colony returned to China in 1997, is allowed to keep its own local institutions under the "one country, two systems" arrangement and protesters see this bill as a whittling away of the city's autonomy.

Pro-Beijing politicians on the island, however, see the bill as a preventative measure against the city becoming a safe haven for fugitives from mainland law, despite current laws allowing for the extradition of suspects accused of financial crimes and corruption.

The U.S. State Department said Monday that it has concerns over the law, stating its "lack of procedural protection in the proposed amendments could undermine Hong Kong's autonomy and negatively impact the territory's longstanding protections of human rights, fundamental freedoms and democratic values."

Elizabeth Shim contributed to this report.