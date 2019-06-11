Flooding in southern China affect 'millions,' state media says

Rescuers transfer trapped people during flooding in Heyuan, Guangdong province, southern China, on Monday. Photo by STR/EPA-EFE

June 11 (UPI) -- Heavy rains and flooding has led to the deaths of 16 people and millions affected in southeast China, according to local authorities on Tuesday.

Relentless rain that has lasted a week in Jiangxi and Guangdong provinces has resulted in casualties and damages for 2.2 million people in the area, People's Daily reported Tuesday.

Torrential rains began Thursday, flooding farms, destroying crops and buildings. About 146,100 hectares of farmland and 6,000 buildings, including homes, have been damaged due to natural disaster, according to the report.

Among the displaced, 258,000 are in need of emergency evacuation. The estimated damage to the economy is estimated to be about $596 million.

Xinhua reported Tuesday in Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region the floods have hit six cities, 32 counties, killing nine people and affecting 360,000 others. The area's infrastructure, including roads and bridges, has been seriously damaged, according to state media, after receiving 27 inches of rain.

The Jiangxi provincial emergency management bureau said a total of 5.2 inches of rain fell on average across the entire province. The Ji'an district of Ji'an city may have received as much as 16 inches of rain, according to local authorities.

Relief supplies, including folding beds, cotton quilts and bamboo mats have been distributed to flooding victims, Xinhua reported.

Chinese authorities said heavy rains will continue through Thursday and could extend to Fujian, Yunnan and Szechuan provinces.