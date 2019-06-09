Remains of 'Western' soldier found in DMZ, South Korea military says

South Korea's military continues to excavate for remains in the Korean demilitarized zone (pictured), or DMZ. File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 9 (UPI) -- The remains of a soldier under the United Nations Command killed during the 1950-53 Korean War have been found, according to Seoul's military.

The remains uncovered at Arrowhead Hill inside the Korean demilitarized zone in Cheorwon, South Korea, were found on Wednesday and made public Sunday, South Korean news service Newsis reported.

The "intact skeleton" of the fallen soldier was described as having the "typical characteristics" of a Western or Caucasian person, according to the report.

Arrowhead Hill was the site of intense fighting during the war. The Battle of White Horse took place in October 1952 and led to a withdrawal of U.S.-led groups that included U.S. and French soldiers.

Some 200 South Korean soldiers are believed to have been killed at Arrowhead Hill, and more than 300 U.S., and other U.N. troops died in the battle against Chinese fighting units.

A South Korean military official told Newsis Seoul is working closely with the U.S. and French governments.

"While cooperating closely with the U.S. Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency and the embassies of the United States and France on the remains, we plan to accurately identify them in the shortest amount of time possible through DNA tests," the official said.

South Korean Defense Minister Jeong Kyeong-doo is expected to visit the site on Tuesday with U.S. and French officials.

Tensions have eased at the DMZ, which have enabled excavations to take place at the border. But South Korea is now on guard for potential animal carriers of African swine fever crossing the DMZ.

JoongAng Ilbo reported on Sunday that Seoul has ordered the shooting of any wild boar crossing into the South from the DMZ.

The animals are believed to be potential carriers of the disease.

A military official said it would not be necessary to notify North Korea separately because the animals will be targeted only if they cross into the South's territory.

North Korea has mostly rejected the South's offer of talks following the breakdown of dialogue with the United States in Vietnam in February.