June 7 (UPI) -- An abused British woman who was sentenced to life in prison for killing her husband with a hammer walked free Friday after a new sentence was handed down.

Sally Challen was convicted in 2011 of killing her husband Richard after enduring years of emotional abuse. A court, however, overturned the conviction on appeal in February and ordered a new trial -- noting new evidence about Challen's mental state at the time of the killing. Challen admitted guilt to a charge of manslaughter, but not murder.

During a hearing Friday, prosecutors agreed to the lesser charge and the court sentenced her to a little more than nine years. Having already served the time, Challen, 65, was ordered released.

A key part of the plea deal was a psychiatric report that concluded Challen had an "adjustment disorder." British law had changed to recognize psychological manipulation as a type of domestic abuse and a crime.

"I just want to say how happy I am and want to thank my legal team and my family who stood by me through all of this," Challen said.

"As a family we are overjoyed at today's verdict and that it has brought an end to the suffering we have endured together for the past nine years," her son David tweeted. "Our story has become the landmark case society needs to recognize the true severity of coercive control."

"We have lost a father and we do not seek to justify our mother's actions," son James Challen said in a statement to the court, but added that his mother "does not deserve to be punished further."