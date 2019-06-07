June 7 (UPI) -- Three members of a rescue lifeboat crew died and one remained missing off a French beach as Storm Miguel slammed France overnight with 62-mph winds.

The boat, from the French rescue group Sociéténationale de sauvetage en mer, ventured out into the rough seas off Tachetaux Sables-d'Olonne in southern France to assist a fishing boat caught in the storm. The rescue boat capsized in rough waters.

Authorities warned people to stay away from the western coast and beaches while dangerous conditions remained Friday.

The storm hit northwest Spain on Thursday before moving on to France and then Britain on Friday.

Britain's national weather service, the Met Office, warned of thunderstorms, some producing as much as an inch of rain in an hour, hitting some portions of the country as Miguel starts to track northwardly. Some areas could receive more than 1.5 inches in a few hours, disrupting travel.

A swath from Plymouth to London and Nottingham could be affected by the storm, including Bath, Portsmouth, Brighton, Birmingham and Peterborough.