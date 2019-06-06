Pope Francis (R), shown here with Romanian President Klaus Werner Iohannis last week, will meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on July 4. Photo by Ettore Ferrar/EPA-EFE

June 6 (UPI) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Pope Francis during a visit to Italy next month, Putin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"Preparations for Putin's visit and contacts in Rome are underway, an audience with the pope is planned during this trip," Peskov said, according to Russia's state-run news agency TASS.

The Vatican said the meeting will happen July 4, but there are no plans for Pope Francis to visit Russia in return. Peskov declined to say if Putin would make such a request during their meeting. A pope has never visited Russia.

It will be the third time the two leaders have meet. The first time was Nov. 25, 2013, followed by June 10, 2015.

The meeting comes the day before the pope is expected to meet with Catholic leaders in Ukraine about the ongoing conflict with Russia. Pope Francis earlier invited members of the permanent synod and the metropolitans of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic Church to Rome for meetings July 5-6.