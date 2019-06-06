Leopard kills 2-year-old boy at South Africa park

June 6 (UPI) -- A 2-year-old boy was mauled to death by a leopard in a South Africa park this week, officials said.

The boy, the son of a park employee, was in Kruger National Park in northeast South Africa Wednesday when he was attacked by the animal, park authorities said. The attack occurred at the Malelane Technical Services living quarters. Kruger National Park is located about 180 miles east of Pretoria.

South African National Parks CEO Fundisile Mketeni pledged the family all the support they need.

The park sent a delegation to the family for moral support and will offer professional counseling.

"It is never easy to lose a loved one, especially under such tragic circumstances, this is the risk we live with on a daily basis as we help conserve our species for the benefit of all," Mketeni said in a statement. "May the young toddler's soul rest in eternal peace."

The leopard was later killed by park rangers.

The park said animals sometimes get used to humans and lose their fear of them.

"These events are very rare occurrences but always tragic when they do occur."