June 6 (UPI) -- A German judge on Thursday sentenced former nurse Niels Hogel to a second life sentence in connection with the deaths of 85 patients in his care.

A judge sentenced Hogel in 2015 to his first life sentence for two deaths and attempted homicides at a hospital in northern Germany. Authorities said, however, he was involved in 100 patient deaths from 1999 to 2005.

"Your guilt is unimaginable," Judge Sebastian Buhrmann told Hogel Thursday. "The human mind struggles to take in the sheer scale of these crimes. I feel like an accountant of death. Sometimes the worst fantasy is not enough to describe the truth."

"I would like to sincerely apologize to every single individual for all that I have subjected them to over the years," Hogel said in court Thursday.

Authorities believe Hogel's death toll could be more than 200, but a total count can't be confirmed because many suspected victims were cremated without autopsies. Officials say he is Germany's deadliest peacetime serial killer.

Karl Beine, head physician at St. Marien-Hospital Hamm told Deutsche Welle he thinks Hogel lost empathy for his patients and tried to create medical emergencies to show off his resuscitation skills. One co-worker nicknamed him "resuscitation Rambo."

"[Hogel] is an extremely narcissistic person who depended on external recognition to boost this weak ego," he said.

Hogel confessed four years ago to giving 90 unauthorized injections to patients -- 30 of whom died because he wasn't able to resuscitate them.