Trump, May hail U.S.-British relations amid large-scale protests

U.S. President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump are welcomed by British Prime Minister Theresa May Tuesday at her official residence at 10 Downing Street in London, Britain. Photo by Neil Hall/EPA-EFE

June 4 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump met with British Prime Minister Theresa May Tuesday -- and mass protests in London -- on the second of his three-day official state visit.

Trump started the day at a business roundtable at St. James' Palace, where he engaged in talks with the outgoing British leader and business leaders. The two touched on various topics at a joint news conference, including U.S.-British relations and Britain's struggle to find a deal to leave the European Union.

"We are your largest partner. A lot of people don't know that," Trump told May. "There's an opportunity to greatly enlarge that, especially now ... and make it a much bigger trading relationship."

Trump promised a "very substantial" trade deal between the United States and Britain, as London looks to organize itself in the post-Brexit landscape.

"This is something that your folks want to do, my folks want to do, and we want to do. And we're going to get it done," Trump added, congratulating May on doing a "fantastic job."

"It's an honor to have worked with you."

"It's a great pleasure to welcome leaders of so many world-class companies ... and, of course, our honored guest, President Trump, who knows a thing or two about business himself," May said.

Trump continued talks with May at her residence at 10 Downing Street. The leaders and the prime minister of Northern Ireland will hold a joint news conference at 8:45 a.m. EDT. Later, Trump and the first lady will meet with Prince Charles and Camilla.

The U.S. leader's visit Tuesday was met with a large throng of protesters in London -- and included the famous "baby blimp" depicting Trump in a diaper. The 20-foot balloon returned to Parliament Square, where demonstrators rallied against Trump's state visit.

The protesters are following Trump wherever he goes in London and have vowed to bring the central part of the city to standstill.

RELATED Court agrees to expedite Trump appeal in fight for bank records

While Trump and first lady Melania Trump enjoyed a lavish state dinner with Queen Elizabeth II Monday at Buckingham Palace, activists outside carried signs that read "Don't attack Iran" and "Trump out, Tories out."

Tuesday's protests, led by Together Against Trump, vowed to be even larger. Protesters rallied against what they call Trump's "divisive and hateful politics" against climate change, migrants rights, women's rights, LGBT rights and union rights.

Labor Party Leader Jeremy Corbyn was set to speak at the main protest.

"[It's] an opportunity to stand in solidarity with those he's attacked in America, around the world and in our own country," he tweeted Monday.

Corbyn criticized tweets from Trump Monday that insulted London Mayor Sadiq Khan as a "stone cold loser who should focus on crime in London." Khan had said it would be "un-British" to roll out the red carpet for Donald Trump."

Some protesters vowed to throw milkshakes at Trump if they could get close enough.

Monday night's state dinner included several members of the Trump and royal families, who celebrated with their national anthems and toasts of friendship. Melania Trump wore an ivory silk crepe gown with silk tulle details by Dior Haute Courture, along with over-the-elbow white gloves and her hair was pulled up in a chigon. Queen Elizabeth II wore a white dress with ruby and diamonds. Prince Charles, his wife Camilla, Prince William and Kate, and Trump's four adult children also attended.

On Wednesday, Trump will visit Portsmouth and France to commemorate the 75th anniversary of D-Day.