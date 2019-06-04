North Korea's new water purifier prevents aging, disease, media says

North Korea beverages are to use water sourced from a new machine that is being hailed as a "fifth-generation water purifier" on Tuesday. File Pool Photo by Pyongyang Press Corps/EPA-EFE

June 4 (UPI) -- North Korea is claiming it has invented a water purifier that can delay the signs of aging and prevent common diseases.

The new technology is being hailed as a "fifth-generation water purifier" that will be put into use at beverage manufacturing plants and at the state's leisure facilities, such as public bath houses, propaganda service Maeari said Tuesday.

The water purifier has a "sterilization" function and operates differently from other water ionizer machines. It uses Cation Exchange Membranes to produce molecular hydrogen that is pumped in, to transform ordinary water into hydrogen water, North Korea propaganda said.

The purified water has a pH ranging from 7 to 7.6, and the average machine provides enough water for five to six people. The machine is also sold in portable, household and public use sizes.

RELATED Kim Yo Jong makes first public appearance in 50 days

"If the water is consumed regularly, it can delay the aging of the human body and prevent diseases," Maeari stated.

North Korea's promotion of "self-developed" technology comes days after it claimed researchers have cultivated monster-size peaches that grow to weigh as heavy as 1 1/2 pounds.

Modernization has prevailed as an important theme under Kim Jong Un, and the policy applies to North Korea's spy bureau, according to state media.

Kim Jae Ryong, Pyongyang's interior minister, was recently reported to have inspected North Korea's national intelligence office.

The office oversees information technology strategy and has been in charge of policy since 2016, state propaganda service So Kwang said Tuesday.

The strategy also culminated in the "Mallima Era and Information Boom" expo of September 2017, according to So Kwang.

North Korea's IT strategy is part of a five-year plan for 2016-20.

"Mallima" refers to a more recent concept of a mythical horse that runs at high speeds, or at 2,400 miles per day.