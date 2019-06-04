Google celebrates Pride month with new Doodle

Google is celebrating Pride month with a new Doodle. Image courtesy of Google

June 4 (UPI) -- Google is celebrating Pride month with a new Doodle featuring a slideshow paying homage to 50 years of the annual June event.

The slideshow, which be accessed from Google's homepage, showcases five decades of Pride history using colorful artwork by Doodler Nate Swinehart.

The artwork represents how the International Pride parade has grown in size and momentum each decade, with more and more people joining in on the parade over the years.

"Working on this Doodle was a very personal project for me. As a member of the LGBTQ+ community, I am very familiar with the struggle of feeling included, accepted and that I am a part of this world," Swinehart said.

"I'm hopeful for the future and a day when everyone regardless of their identification, can stand and march proudly in celebration. Happy Pride!"