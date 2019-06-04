Four killed by roving gunman in Australia

Police cordon off a block where a person was shot in the suburb of The Gardens in Darwin, Australia on Tuesday evening. Photo by Michael Franchi/EPA-EFE

June 4 (UPI) -- A gunman who was on electronic monitoring while on parole went on a shooting spree in Darwin, Australia on Tuesday, killing four people.

Police say the gunman, whose name was not released, started at the Palms Motel in central Darwin, where he went room to room shooting people. One person died there. He then moved on to three other locations: One died at The Buffalo Club, another in the Gardens Hill Crescent neighborhood and the fourth on a city street.

Several people were wounded. Northern Territories Health said doctors listed two people in stable condition at Royal Darwin Hospital.

Police said the gunman was on parole and had been wearing a tracking ankle monitor.

"As chief minister, on behalf of Territorians, our thoughts are with the families and friends of the victims and everybody else who has been impacted," Northern Territory Chief Minister Michael Ginner said after shooting.

"This is an active police investigation. There are a number of details still to be confirmed. I thank our police and first responders. This has been an incredibly difficult night tonight," he said.

The gunman was hospitalized at Royal Darwin Hospital for a non-disclosed injury.

"I want to extend my deep condolences and sympathy to all the people in the Territory, particularly in Darwin," Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said from London, where he was attending D-Day commemorations. "This is a very tight community and I know they will be rocked by these events."