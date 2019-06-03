President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark from Air Force One on Monday as they arrive at London Stansted Airport in Essex, Britain. Photo by Will Oliver/EPA-EFE

June 3 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrived in Britain on Monday for a three-day, pomp-filled official state visit, during which he will meet with the queen and prime minister and attend a ceremony marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day.

The Trumps arrived at London Stansted Airport before departing for the U.S. ambassador's residence. A short time later, the president traveled to Buckingham Palace and was introduced to Queen Elizabeth II and members of the royal household. It is Trump's first official state visit to Britain.

After Trump inspected the honor guard, the Trumps and Windsors stood at the entrance as a band played God Save the Queen before they went inside for a private lunch, which was set to be attended by Prince Harry.

Trump is also scheduled to meet with British Prime Minister Theresa May and will travel to Ireland on Wednesday to meet Prime Minister Leo Varadkar. The Trumps will then attend ceremonies marking the 75th anniversary of D-Day, the allied forces' landing at Normandy, France, during World War II.

RELATED British judge says Boris Johnson must face misconduct charges

The trip is Trump's second to Britain since taking office. He first visited last July but it was not an official state visit. It's his second state visit in less than two weeks, after visiting Japan in an official capacity last month.

Trump will attend a dinner with Queen Elizabeth II on Monday evening. According to Buckingham Palace, visitors are hosted at a state banquet within the palace ballroom with around 150 guests invited "on the basis of their cultural, diplomatic or economic links to the country being hosted."

The U.S. president is also scheduled Monday to lay a wreath at the grave of the Unknown Warrior in remembrance of the soldiers killed during the First World War in Westminster Abbey, the historic London church said.

Trump's visit comes amid political turmoil in Britain as May is scheduled to step down on Friday after she failed to get an agreement passed on leaving the European Union.

Before Trump landed in Britain Monday, he criticized London Mayor Sadiq Khan.

"Sadiq Khan, who by all accounts has done a terrible job as Mayor of London, has been foolishly 'nasty' to the visiting President of the United States, by far the most important ally of the United Kingdom," Trump said. "He is a stone-cold loser who should focus on crime in London, not me."

Trump's remarks followed criticism Sunday from Khan, who dismissed Trump's visit. Khan said Britain will look back on the visit with "profound regret" and said Trump is "one of the most egregious examples of a growing global threat."

Trump said he was looking forward "to being a great friend to the United Kingdom, and am looking very much forward to my visit."