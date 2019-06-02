Kim Jong Un 'not in good mood' after field guidance visit

North Korea's Kim Jong Un (C) toured multiple plants in the country, the Rodong Sinmun reported Saturday and Sunday. Photo by KCNA

June 2 (UPI) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong Un expressed his displeasure with facilities at a North Korean "youth palace" in the city of Kanggye, during what may have been a multi-day field guidance trip across the country.

Kim, who has not made a public appearance since the tests of short-range missiles on May 9, appeared to be focusing on his country's planned economy, visiting munitions and tractor factories, according to the Rodong Sinmun on Saturday and Sunday.

State media did not disclose when the visits took place.

In Kanggye, Kim visited an educational facility and concluded the structure was in poor condition, state media reported.

"I am not in a good mood. This [visit] makes me greatly disappointed," Kim said after touring the facilities at the Thousand Miles of Learning Youth Palace in Kanggye.

Kim also focused on North Korea's industrial sector, with a visit to the South Pyongan General Machinery Factory, according to the Rodong on Sunday.

The North Korean leader may have been more satisfied with the condition of the February 8 General Machine Factory, where the state recycles material to make consumer goods for everyday use.

RELATED World organization launches initiative to eradicate African swine fever

"These are measures taken by [the Korean Workers] Party to improve people's lives," Kim said.

Kim Dong-yub, a South Korean analyst at Kyungnam University's Institute for Far Eastern Studies, said Kim was not only signaling interest in military affairs and weapons production, but also showing interest in "inspecting the integration of the military industry into civilian life," the Korea Times reported Sunday.

The North Korean leader also provided field guidance at the Kanggye Tractor General Factory.

RELATED South Korea conservative suggests Kim Jong Un a better leader than Moon

At industrial plants, Kim Jong Un called for the "automation and streamlining for the mass production of machinery products."

Kim's companion to the factories included Hyon Song Wol, the lead singer of the all-women's Moranbong Band. Hyon could be replacing Kim Yo Jong, who has kept a low profile since the Hanoi Summit, South Korea media reported.