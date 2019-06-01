Tokyo 2020 unveils Olympic Games torch relay route

A torch of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games is displayed during a news conference on the torch relay Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Three-time Olympic gold medalist Nomura Tadahiro shows a torch of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games during a news conference on the torch relay in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

(L-R) Torch Relay committee member Takeda Miho, Japanese actress Ishihara Satomi, Tokyo Olympic organizing committee President Mori Yoshiro, Three Olympic gold medalist Nomura Tadahiro, Tokyo Governor Koike Yuriko, Japanese comedian Date Mikio and Tomizawa Takeshi pose for photographers during a news conference on the torch relay Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Visitors pose for a photo with a torch of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games during a news conference on the torch relay Saturday in Tokyo, Japan. Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

June 1 (UPI) -- The Tokyo Organizing Committee of the Olympic and Paralympic Games, dubbed Tokyo 2020, unveiled details Saturday of the official Olympic torch relay route.

Around 10,000 torchbearers, including men, women and children will bear the Olympic flame in the 121-day torch relay culminating in the 2020 Summer Olympic Games, a Tokyo 2020 statement said.

The torch relay, which passes through 857 local municipalities and all 47 prefectures of Japan, is meant to gear up enthusiasm for the Olympic Games across the nation and world.

It starts on March 26, 2020. at the J-Village national soccer training center in Fukushima Prefecture, located in the Tohoku region, which is continuing to recover from a 2011 Great East Japan Earthquake and following tsunami waves, as a gesture marking the area's reconstruction from the disaster.

RELATED Beijing Olympics study uncovers pollution health risk

Along the way, it will stop at World Heritage Sites like Mount Fuji and Itsukushima shrine, among other historic places and favorite local community spots, before arriving in Tokyo on July 10, which has been allocated the most days for the relay as Olympic host.

The relay will finish in the Shinjuku Ward of Tokyo on July 24 with the Olympic flame being lit in the cauldron of the new National Stadium at the opening ceremony starting at 8 p.m.

The daily schedule for the relay is 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with the flame being transported to the starting point the next day by car or other means.

Tokyo 2020 said in its statement that around 98 percent of Japanese residents live within one hour by car or train of the proposed route.

"The route has been designed to ensure that large numbers of people across Japan will be able to line the roadsides, cheer on the torchbearers and create a festive atmosphere," the statement said.

The committee is accepting application for torchbearers.

RELATED Japan resurrects lion dances from regions affected by 2011 earthquake

With the relay vision being "Hope Lights Our Way," preference will be given to applicants who have demonstrated ability to overcome great adversity, who are accepting of people from different backgrounds and who "engender a sense of togetherness in their local community," Tokyo 2020 said.

The Games mark the return of the Summer Olympics to Tokyo for the first time since 1964.