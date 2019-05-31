May 31 (UPI) -- The United States has removed diplomatic tax exemption for Pakistani officials -- a move related to pending issues connected with U.S. diplomats who work at a mission in the Middle Eastern nation.

Tax exemption privileges for foreign diplomats are generally given based on past international treaties, but the U.S. State Department said those privileges depend on reciprocity with other countries, Pakistani officials said Friday.

The program gives tax breaks for things like sales, hotel, food, airlines, gasoline and utility to eligible foreign diplomats designated to work in the United States.

The State Department said it hopes to resolve issues so the tax privileges can be restored. It made the decision earlier this month, which affects about 20 employees in the Pakistani Embassy.

"There are thus ongoing discussions between Pakistan and the U.S. on the status of exemption/refunds on the basis of the principle of reciprocity, which should not be construed as withdrawal of any privileges," the Pakistani embassy said in a statement.

There have been some tensions between the Trump administration and Pakistan. Trump accused the country last year of "lies and deceit" in giving safe haven to terrorists, and threatened to cut aid.

Pakistani Defense Minister Khurram Dastgir-Khan said it had given U.S. forces land and air communication, military bases and intelligence cooperation that decimated al-Qaida for 16 years -- but said it's been given "nothing but invective and mistrust" in return.

The Trump administration has also prevented Pakistani diplomats in Washington, D.C. from traveling more than 25 miles outside the city without approval.