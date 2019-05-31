Traders work on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange on Wall Street in New York City on May 10. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- The surprise announcement by U.S. President Donald Trump to impose new tariffs on Mexico in an effort to stem illegal migration impacted world financial markets on Friday, including Wall Street.

Trump said Thursday the United States will impose a 5 percent tariff on all imports from Mexico, saying the nation hasn't done enough to discourage migrants from crossing the U.S. border.

World markets have typically reacted dramatically to Trump's policies since he took office more than two years ago. Friday, word of the new tariffs positioned indexes around the world for losses, at least temporarily.

In Japan, the Nikkei fell 1.6 percent while European markets opened lower. For example, the FTSE 100 index in Britain and stocks in France tumbled about 1 percent, while German stocks dipped 1.3 percent.

In the United States, Dow Jones Industrial Average futures predicted a stock drop of more than 250 points at Friday's opening -- while S&P 500 futures fell 1.2 percent and Nasdaq futures shed 1.5 percent.

The Dow gained about 30 points in trading Thursday before Trump's announcement. Analysts believe that Friday will be a much clearer reaction to the new U.S. tariffs. Mexico isn't the first nation Trump has targeted with punitive penalties. For more than a year, the United States and China have been engaged in a trade conflict that's included hundreds of billions of dollars worth of tariffs, on both sides.

Barron's reported the yield on 10-year Treasuries fell almost 0.1 percent to 2.16 percent -- signaling that risks of a recession are rising, analysts said.

Trump said in a Twitter post late Thursday the new tariffs will increase gradually until immigrants "coming through Mexico, and into our country, stop." The new fiscal penalties are set to take effect June 10.

"If the Mexican government is incapable of or unwilling to assist us in resolving the situation at our southern border, that tariff will go to 10 percent on July 1st, 15 percent on August 1st, 20 percent on September 1st and 25 percent on October 1st," acting White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney said.

"The current influx of illegal crossings into the United States from Mexico is overwhelming [U.S.] resources," acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan told reporters Thursday night. "[It] has severely impacted the ability of the department to secure the U.S. border and enforce the immigration laws.

"The current situation is risking the lives of children every day. To address this crisis, Mexico must take significant action."

The stock market should also be affected by new government inflation data Friday morning that said personal consumption expenditures increased by 0.3 percent in April -- slightly above the 0.2 percent increase analysts expected. The PCE is used by the Federal Reserve to gauge inflation, which is a major contributor in its decision to raise key interest rates.

The Fed, which prefers to keep inflation near the 2 percent-mark, has indicated a strong economy at its policy meetings this year and suggested it may not increase the federal funds rate at all in 2019.