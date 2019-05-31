South Korean President Moon Jae-in (R) and North Korean Chairman Kim Jong Un meet in April 2018. Frustrated conservatives in the South have previously berated Moon for meeting Kim. File Photo by Inter-Korean Summit Press Corps/UPI | License Photo

May 31 (UPI) -- A conservative politician in South Korea is under fire for suggesting President Moon Jae-in is somehow worse than Kim Jong Un, North Korea's dictator.

Jeong Yong-ki, chairman of the policy committee of the main opposition Liberty Korea Party, said during a lecture before civil servants in Cheonan city that in "some aspects" the North Korean leader is better than Moon, a progressive, Newsis reported Friday.

"Although Chairman Kim is revoltingly barbaric, if you take away his barbarism, his illegal tendencies, his inhumanity, as a leader he is better than our president, Moon Jae-in," Jeong said.

The ruling party is calling for Jeong's expulsion.

Lee Hae-sik, spokesman for Moon's Democratic Party, said at a press briefing on Friday Jeong should be dismissed from public life and an apology should be made to the country, News 1 reported.

"After disparaging the president as the chief spokesman for Kim Jong Un, the Liberty Korea Party is now saying Chairman Kim is a better leader than the president, ridiculing him," Lee said, adding the comparison is an insult to the office of the president.

Politicians of other parties condemned Jeong.

Left-wing Justice Party spokesman Choi Seok said Jeong had made a remark that threatens the state and could be found in violation of the country's national security law.

"If one likes North Korea so much, I would like to tell him to go resettle in North Korea," Choi said.

Hwang Kyo-ahn, the former justice minister under ex-President Park Geun-hye, and head of the Liberty Korea Party, issued an apology.

Hwang said Jeong was trying to call for a greater show of responsibility on the part of the Moon administration, but his remarks were excessive.

The party previously fell under criticism when politician Na Kyung-won said Moon was acting as the chief spokesman for North Korea.

Na later said she was quoting a Bloomberg news article.