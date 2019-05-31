North Korea defectors send anti-Kim flyers into London embassy compound

At the North Korean Embassy in London, defectors attempted to deliver a letter to Kim Jong Un on May 21. File Photo by Yonhap

May 31 (UPI) -- A group of North Korean defectors tossed 500 copies of anti-Pyongyang flyers into the North Korean Embassy in London, a major diplomatic outpost in Europe for the regime.

Fighters for Free North Korea, a South Korea-based group of activists, said Friday in statement they had distributed the flyers while protesting the Kim Jong Un regime early last week, Yonhap reported.

Three activists threw the flyers into the embassy compound on May 21, after arriving on the premises around noon.

The group initially requested to be let in to deliver a message to the North Korean leader.

RELATED South Korea readies to tackle potential swine fever transmission from North Korea

"We have a letter for Kim Jong Un, so we ask for your acceptance," the activists said upon arrival.

Embassy staff did not issue a response or make an appearance, according to the activists.

When no one showed up, the activists began to paste dozens of anti-North Korea flyers to the embassy gate. Hundreds of the remaining flyers were tossed across the gate, according to Yonhap.

The flyers included statements strictly banned in North Korea. They included condemnations of Kim as the "demon who killed his brother," and read, "Kim Jong Un, butcher of humanity," in Korean.

In 2017, the leader's half-brother Kim Jong Nam was assassinated in Malaysia while on his way to boarding a flight back to Macau.

Other executions may have taken place in North Korea, according to a recent South Korean press report.

RELATED Shortage of tuberculosis drugs looms in North Korea

Kim Hyok Chol, a North Korea negotiator responsible for organizing the Hanoi summit, may have been executed, the Chosun Ilbo reported.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Friday at a news conference in Berlin the State Department is verifying the report, according to The Guardian.

"We've seen the reporting to which you are referring...We're doing our best to check it out. I don't have anything else to add to that today," he said.