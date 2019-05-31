Iran officials mock Trump peace plan during Quds Day event

May 31 (UPI) -- Iranian officials used the celebration of Quds Day to slam U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed peace plan for Israel and the Palestinians.

Quds Day protesters mocked Trump, calling his plan "deal of the century" with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani saying it would be the "bankruptcy of the century" for those participating in it. He said the plan "definitely will not come to fruition, "government-owned PressTV reported.

The Trump administration earlier announced an economic workshop for June 25-26 in Manama, Bahrain, as the first phase of the peace plan, encouraging investment in the Palestinian area.

White House senior adviser Jared Kushner traveled to Israel Thursday to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss the economic plan for the Middle East deal, the final stage of his regional tour to promote the plan.

In Tehran, where Iranian leaders have supported Palestinians, demonstrators vandalized images of Trump and Netanyahu while yelling anti-American and anti-Israeli statements, the Russian government news agency Sputnik News reported.

Quds is the Arabic name for Jerusalem, and the celebration has taken place on the last day of Ramadan every year since 1979 in Iran to express support for the Palestinians. Quds Day celebrations also took place in Iraq, Lebanon, Pakistan and Malaysia.

"The day (marks) the confrontation of all Muslims with the world's aggressors and the event's message is that Palestine will be alive forever and al-Quds will remain for Muslims," Rouhani said.

"We have no doubt that the ultimate victory will be for the righteous and Palestine, and that the land of Palestine will be a safe place for Muslims, Christians and Jews."