U.S., United Arab Emirates join new defense agreement

National security adviser John Bolton announced a new joint defense agreement with the United Arab Emirates. File Photo by Yuri Gripas/UPI | License Photo

May 30 (UPI) -- The United Arab Emirates and the United States have agreed to a new defense cooperation deal during national security adviser John Bolton's visit to the Middle Eastern nation.

The agreement was announced Wednesday as Bolton visited Abu Dhabi, and it comes amid heightened tensions between the United States and Iran.

"The agreement will enhance military coordination between the two nations, further advancing an already robust military, political, and economic partnership at a critical time," state-run Emirates News Agency reported.

"The United Arab Emirates and the United States share a deep interest in promoting prosperity and stability in the region. The DCA will advance that interest by fostering closer collaboration on defense and security matters and supporting efforts by both nations to maintain security in the Gulf region."

The White House said Bolton met with UAE national security adviser Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan to discuss the deal.

During the visit, Bolton accused Iran of attacking two Saudi oil tankers off the UAE coast this month, saying Tehran "almost certainly" hit the vessels with naval mines. The Saudi government also blamed Iran for the damage, as well as drone attacks on a pair of oil pumping stations two days later.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Bolton was warmongering, dismissing his claims as "ridiculous."

"Bolton and other warmongers need to know that the strategic patience, high vigilance and full defense readiness of the Islamic Republic of Iran ... will not let them fulfill their ominous schemes to create chaos in the region," Mousavi said.