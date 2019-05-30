Indian President Ram Nath Kovind (L) congratulates Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi after administering the oath of office at the presidential palace in New Delhi on Thursday. Photo courtesy of the Press Information Bureau/EPA-EFE

May 30 (UPI) -- Narendra Modi was sworn in for his second term as India's prime minister Thursday after a landslide victory last week for his Bharatiya Janata Party.

President Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Modi before the president's official home in New Delhi. Some 5,000 people, including current and former lawmakers and even some Bollywood stars, attended.

Cabinet members also took the oath of office during the ceremony, including BJP leaders Amit Shah, Ranath Singh, Nitin Gadkari and S. Jaishankar.

"Congratulations to all who took oath today," Modi said on Twitter. This team is a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience. It has people who have excelled as Parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers.

"Together, we will work for India's progress."

The BJP's National Democratic Alliance won well more of the 272 seats needed to govern without building a coalition in the elections.