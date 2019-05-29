U.S. Marine dies after training accident in Australia

A flower is seen on a grave at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Va. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

May 29 (UPI) -- A 21-year-old U.S. Marine has died from injuries he received in a training accident in Australia, military officials said.

Officials said Lance Cpl. Hans Sandoval-Pereyra was part of the training exercise at Mount Bundey Training Area when the accident occurred last weekend. He died at Royal Darwin Hospital in Darwin Tuesday.

"We are saddened by the loss," commanding officer Col. Russ Boyce said in a statement. "He was a beloved member of our community and our deepest sympathies go out to his family and friends. We are extremely grateful to our Australian partners for their valiant efforts to save this young Marine's life."

Another Marine was injured but has been released from the hospital. The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Sandoval-Pereyra was a expeditionary airfield systems technicians from Fairfax, Va. His awards include the National Defense Service Medal and the Global War on Terrorism Service Medal. There are 1,700 Marines in Australia for bilateral and multilateral training exercises.

Sandoval-Pereyra, who was previously stationed in Hawaii, is the third Marine to die in a tactical vehicle accident in the past two months.