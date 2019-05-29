Hells Angels banned from Netherlands for 'inherent violence'

Hells Angels has been banned from Netherlands, the first country to ban the gang completely. File Photo by Olaf Kraak/EPA-EFE

May 29 (UPI) -- The Motorcycle gang Hells Angels was banned from the Netherlands Wednesday and should be broken up, civil court judges ruled.

The Netherlands is the first nation to outlaw the gang because of its culture of violence. Germany has banned a local chapter, but not the worldwide organization.

"The court accepts that you can't just ban an association ... there has to be a real need to do so," court spokesman Hans Zuurmond told Dutch News. "This is about the inherent violence within the club."

Other bike gangs, including the Satudarah and Bandidos, are also banned in the Netherlands, though they have both appealed. The Hells Angels are in an armed struggle with other gangs.

"Hells Angels present themselves as the largest and most powerful motorcycle club," the court said. "They think other clubs should listen to them, resulting in long-lasting conflicts."

Defense attorneys argued there is no central management for the 16 Dutch chapters. But prosecutors showed clear national and international chains of command.

The Netherlands previously tried to ban Hells Angels in 2007 but the Supreme Court ruled that there was a lack of information.