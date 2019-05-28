President Donald Trump walks with Japanese Emperor Naruhito of Japan Monday. Trump concluded his state visit to Japan on Tuesday. White House photo by Andrea Hanks/UPI | License Photo

May 28 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump left Tokyo Tuesday afternoon after a four-day state visit with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

Trump left after speaking to U.S. troops on a ship docked on the Japanese coast, wishing them a happy Memorial Day.

"On this Memorial Day evening in the United States, Americans are concluding a sacred day of remembrance, reflection and prayer," he said aboard the USS Wasp.

"Our freedom is earned through the blood and sweat and toil and sacrifice of great American patriots just like you."

RELATED Japanese PM vows to keep children safe after stabbing attack kills 2

"You face down terrorism and render aid in the wake of devastating natural disasters," the president added. "You defend your homeland and our allies against missile attack. You defend our freedom, our families, and you defend our great American flag. We stand with you, now and forever."

The return trip to Washington, D.C., was expected to take about 15 hours. Air Force One made a refueling stop in Anchorage, Alaska, before heading for Andrews Air Force Base in Maryland.

As Trump departed, Japanese economic minister Toshimitsu Motegi appeared Tuesday to walk back the president's comments the day before about securing a trade agreement by August, Asahi Shimbun reported.

RELATED Pence honors fallen in Tomb of the Unknown Soldier ceremony

The United States and Japan have been trying to renegotiate past trade agreements that would cut America's trade deficit with its Asian ally. Trump told reporters Monday he expected to announce "some things, probably in August, that will be very good for both countries."

Motegi said Trump was speaking from his own point of view.

"When you look at the exact wording of his comments, you can see that the president was voicing his hopes of swift progress in talks toward something that is mutually beneficial," Motegi said.

The Trump administration has threatened to raise tariffs on about $50 billion worth of cars and auto parts Japan exported to the United States annually, calling the trade imbalance a threat to U.S. national security, but delayed it for six months.